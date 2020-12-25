Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.25. Champion Industries shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Champion Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

