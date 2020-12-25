CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Trading Down 5.2%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.57. 1,808,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,502,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFII)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

