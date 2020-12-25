Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

