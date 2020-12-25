Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Centamin in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CELTF. ValuEngine cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.