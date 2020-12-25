Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $7.61. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 5,006,590 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.5892164 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

