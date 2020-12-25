Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.78

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $7.68. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 17,702 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.
About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
