Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.78

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $7.68. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 17,702 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

