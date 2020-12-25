Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.74

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 29925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

