Celer Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.21 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

