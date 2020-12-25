CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $224,667.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $224,667.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, RightBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00328974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.