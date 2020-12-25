Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.20. Approximately 855,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 813,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,908,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 374.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 42.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

