Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.75. Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

