Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBIO. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of CBIO opened at $6.47 on Monday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

