Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Trading Up 12.3%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price was up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 2,283,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,469,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CATB shares. ValuEngine cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

The company has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

