Castleark Management LLC Purchases 727,760 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 267.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $115,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

