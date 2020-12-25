Caspian (CSP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,394.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $5,394.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00322816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

