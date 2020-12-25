Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSPR. Roth Capital began coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

