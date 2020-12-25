Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $274.71 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total value of $80,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,646,979 shares of company stock valued at $638,210,923. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Carvana by 53.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $11,414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.