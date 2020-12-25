Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $265.80 and last traded at $270.00. Approximately 1,847,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,357,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.52.

Specifically, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $2,782,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $12,194,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,646,979 shares of company stock worth $638,210,923 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Carvana by 53.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $11,414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.