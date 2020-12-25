Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.89. 1,395,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,417. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,251 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

