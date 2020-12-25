Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243,139 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

