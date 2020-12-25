Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) Insider Purchases A$29,516.07 in Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) insider Debra Bakker purchased 96,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,516.07 ($21,082.91).

Debra Bakker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Debra Bakker acquired 208,000 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,544.00 ($36,102.86).

The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.23.

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) Company Profile

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin offshore of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

