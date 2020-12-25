Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) Insider Purchases A$29,516.07 in Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) insider Debra Bakker purchased 96,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,516.07 ($21,082.91).

Debra Bakker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Debra Bakker acquired 208,000 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,544.00 ($36,102.86).

The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.23.

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin offshore of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.