Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $188.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $188.00 and traded as high as $227.48. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) shares last traded at $223.62, with a volume of 48,587 shares changing hands.

CJT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$256.27.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$215.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$188.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.1103896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.