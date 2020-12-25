Cardano Price Down 4.3% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $4.87 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001826 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010383 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009253 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002958 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00028142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

