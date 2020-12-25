Cardano (ADA) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001946 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010963 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009716 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

