CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CWX opened at C$7.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.67.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

