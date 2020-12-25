Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Cantel Medical worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,477 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $80.91.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

