Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $2.56. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 102,067 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.78.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

