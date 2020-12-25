Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.60

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.60 and traded as high as $50.92. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 376,235 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$58.75 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.61.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

