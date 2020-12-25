Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $10.46. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 114,533 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

