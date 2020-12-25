Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 4,927,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,689,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 93.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 199,517 shares during the period.

Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

