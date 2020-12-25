California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after acquiring an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

