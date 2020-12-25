California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 314,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,344 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

BOH stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

