California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,794 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Strategic Education worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $97.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.66. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

