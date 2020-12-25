California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 105,732 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after buying an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.50. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

