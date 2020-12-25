California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Uniti Group worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.59 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

