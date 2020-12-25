California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Workiva worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Workiva by 578.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,263 shares of company stock worth $10,865,390. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $93.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

