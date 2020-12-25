Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Caleres by 25.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

