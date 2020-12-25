Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Up 7.4%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.57 and last traded at $71.25. 157,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 159,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $203,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

