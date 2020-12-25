Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WHD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of WHD opened at $25.94 on Monday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 over the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cactus by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cactus by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

