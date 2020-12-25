BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Shares Down 3.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 90,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 170,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

