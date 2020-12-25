Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,351.80

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,351.80 and traded as high as $2,443.00. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) shares last traded at $2,408.00, with a volume of 150,275 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNZL. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,416.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,351.80. The company has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total value of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

