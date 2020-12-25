Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,659.12

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,659.12 and traded as high as $1,700.00. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,700.00, with a volume of 6,739 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.
The company has a market cap of £274.26 million and a PE ratio of 39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,661.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,659.12.
About Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.
