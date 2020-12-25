Brokers Offer Predictions for Ontrak, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ontrak in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.45). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ontrak’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,879,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ontrak by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 221,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,597,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

