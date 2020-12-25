Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $27.53

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.53.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

