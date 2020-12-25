Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Price Target at GBX 320.75

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.75 ($4.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Also, insider Susan Searle bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £21,868 ($28,570.68). In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,259 shares of company stock worth $4,401,914.

QQ opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

