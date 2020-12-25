Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target at $18.50

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. 127,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.45. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

