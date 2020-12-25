Brokerages Set Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) PT at $9.96

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

LGF.A stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

