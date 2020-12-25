Brokerages Set Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) PT at $9.96

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.96.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.
LGF.A stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
