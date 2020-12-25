Brokerages Set Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) Target Price at GBX 898.25

Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 898.25 ($11.74).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRES. Barclays upped their price target on Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FRES stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,139.50 ($14.89). The company had a trading volume of 152,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,287. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a market cap of £8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,140.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,140.12. Fresnillo Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

