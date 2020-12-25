Brokerages Set First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $12.38

Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Horizon National by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 1,310,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,357. First Horizon National has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

