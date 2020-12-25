Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Target Price at $19.75

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CORT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

